House of Investment director arrested

Nashik: Out of three directors of House of Investment Company who are absconding, police arrested one director on Sunday night.

The court extended the police custody of the wife of the main suspect Vinod Patil, Priyanka and others.

The special associate of main suspect Vinod Patil, Sushant Ramesh Kothule (29, resident of Agar Takali, Jejurkar farm, Nashik Road) was arrested by economic offences wing on Sunday night from Panchavati. When he was produced in the court, it remanded him to police custody till November 24.

With promises of higher interest, the House of Investment Company had duped around 3,000 investors for Rs. 300 crore. Main suspect Vinod Patil and all directors of the Company had then gone missing. Police have arrested eight directors of the Company so far.