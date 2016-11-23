Entrepreneurship lessons given to wives of police personnel

Nashik: Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal is conducting various projects to reduce stress of police officials and personnel.

Through his concept, a lecture was organised to give entrepreneurship lessons to women and girls in the families of police officials and personnel. They were also taken for a tour of Maharashtra Police Academy.

This programme was held in Shatabdi hall of Maharashtra Police Academy on Trimbakeshwar Road. Guidance on ‘identify yourself and develop entrepreneurship’ and ‘health of women and their diet’ was provided to the women and girls.

Neha Khare provided her guidance on the subject ‘identify yourself and develop entrepreneurship’. She provided guidance to women on doing various businesses from their homes.

Khare also informed that many women entrepreneurs had started small businesses to begin with and have now set up large industrial groups today.

Doctor Bhagyashri Aher provided her guidance on the subject ‘health of women and their diet’. She stated that women take care of the entire family, but neglect their own health.

While handling daily routine works, they are not taking food in time. There is a lack of exercise and women neglect pains. As a result, small pains get converted into bigger diseases.

It has been found that many women are suffering from anaemia. Women should provide more attention to their health for a happy family, she said.

Thereafter, all the women were taken for a tour of Maharashtra Police Academy. They were shown how training is given to police officials and the museum there.

Arrangement of buses for the women were made from police colonies, police headquarter Nashik Road, Pathardi Phata and Deolali Camp.

More than 160 wives of police officials and personnel took part in the programme and enjoyed it. DCP Vijay Patil and Shrikant Dhivre were present.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Dr. Singal gave some tips to women on how to remain happy and make families happy.

Wives of police personnel should take care of themselves and their families to enjoy their lives to the fullest and give contribution in social work, he urged.