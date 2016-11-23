﻿Graduate constituency Provisional voters list to be declared today

Nashik : Many voters had rushed to register their names for graduate constituency in the district on Saturday.

94,000 voters have registered their names in the district and provisional voters’ list will be declared today (Nov. 23).



So far 2.22 lakh graduates have registered their names in Nashik division. Election for the graduate constituency is likely to be held within the first two months of next year.



Following directives by High Court, district administration has undertaken a drive to re-register the names of voters since October 1.

November 5 was last date to register the names. Earlier, the drive received lukewarm response.



Objections over the provisional list have been sought till December 8 and final list will be declared on December 31.