Ebenezer Int’l School, Chandsi showcases biodiversity in Student-led Conference

Nashik : Ebenezerites participated at a Student-Led Conference where parents were invited to view the progress of their wards.

Communication doors opened between the learners and guardians at the meeting. Students discussed their performance and explained their individual project tasks and group activities to their parents.

Students were encouraged to accept responsibility for their performance and were motivated to explain the importance of biological variety. Visitors were able to view the projects assembled by learners.

Learners explained their exhibits on biomes to show their understanding of flora and fauna of major habitats.

Tropical rainforests, tundra, taiga, temperate deciduous forests, temperate rainforests, temperate grasslands, hot and dry deserts, cold deserts, fresh water aquatic biomes and marine biomes were exhibited by the students.

The dioramas made by students on biodiversity across the world helped them to understand the web of life.

Learners tried to explain how abiotic factors such as climate, relief, geology, soils and vegetation define the biome and how animals and plants have special adaptations that make it possible for them to exist there.

The Student-Led Conference clearly showed that students could appreciate and value diversity of flora and fauna across the globe and discuss the interaction of living things within and between ecosystems.

They could assess and analyse the effect of environmental changes in an organism. The Student-Led Conference helped students to get involved in the learning process and by putting students in the driver’s seat, created opportunities for reflection.