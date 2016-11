Nashik: The formal inauguration of the office of Aditya Enterprises and Maheshwari Enterprises was done by Kalavati Rathi. This office is situated in Manorama Arcade building in Vakilwadi, Nashik.

Director Arvind Rathi, Jayashri Rathi and consumers were present. Advertisement services related to newspapers and related media will be provided from this office, informed Rathi couple.