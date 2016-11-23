‘Krishithon’ to be inaugurated tomorrow

Nashik : The Human Service Foundation and Media Exhibitors Pvt. Ltd. have jointly organised agriculture expo ‘Krishithon’ from November 24 to 28. It will be inaugurated on Thursday (Nov. 24) in

It will be inaugurated on Thursday (Nov. 24) in principal presence of District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse and opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, informed organiser Sanjay Nyaharkar in a media briefing.

NADA president Viju Patil, Arun Mulane, Mangesh Tambat and Sahil Nyaharkar were also present.

Krishithon is being organised since last 11 years to introduce farmers from rural area to newer technologies and with an objective to spread agriculture technology, Nyaharkar informed further.

Changes on a large scale are taking place in the agriculture sector. All agriculture related technology and information has been brought under one roof through ‘Krishithon’ for the benefit of the farmers. Stalls of fertilisers, insecticides, seeds, various farming related equipments, means of irrigation, horticulture, packaging and storage, solar energy, medicines for cattle, dairy equipments, agriculture finance assistance scheme, agriculture related books, periodicals and government agriculture department have been set up in the expo.