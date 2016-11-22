Tree census begins in the city

Nashik: As per directives of the Mumbai High Court, the contractor has started tree census in the city from yesterday. The tree census was inaugurated with the banyan tree in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan campus and Mayor Ashok Murtadak cracking a coconut. The Mayor inaugurated the tree census near the parking lot in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in the evening. Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, opposition leader Kavita Kardak,

The tree census was inaugurated with the banyan tree in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan campus and Mayor Ashok Murtadak cracking a coconut. The Mayor inaugurated the tree census near the parking lot in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in the evening. Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, opposition leader Kavita Kardak,

The Mayor inaugurated the tree census near the parking lot in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in the evening. Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, opposition leader Kavita Kardak,

The tree census was inaugurated with the banyan tree in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan campus and Mayor Ashok Murtadak cracking a coconut.

The Mayor inaugurated the tree census near the parking lot in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in the evening. Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, opposition leader Kavita Kardak,

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna, opposition leader Kavita Kardak, member of tree authority committee Sanjay Sabale, Parashram Waghire, Kunal Wagh and other officials were present.

Earlier, contractor company’s Ninad Raut informed about how the tree census will be conducted through GPS. Thereafter, Pramod Dharne informed the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner about the procedure of the tree census.

While informing mediapersons about the tree census, Raut stated that currently 10 squads having two members each will conduct the tree census in the city. Later 30 squads will be formed. The number of trees, species,

The number of trees, species, girth of the tree, approximate height, age, whether it is diseased, its location will be uploaded in the application named ‘Vrikshasharad’.

After completion of this census, information about types of trees in the city and their benefits to the city will be made available on this application, Raut informed at the end.