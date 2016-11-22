Rasbihari Cricket Trophy 2016-17 13th Rasbihari Cricket tourney kicks off with grand opening ceremony

Nashik: The much awaited 13th grand inaugural ceremony of the Rasbihari Cricket Trophy took place yesterday at the Golf ground here.

The event was graced by the presence of International Target Shooter of Nashik, Yogesh Sudake, President of NDCA Vinod Shah, secretary of NDCA Sameer Rakte, Rasbihari International School’s COO K D Singh and Principal Mrs Bindu Viaykumar, Primary Principal Mrs Ahire and administrator Mrs Kamod.

Esteemed guest Sudake in his address mentioned that “Students should develop themselves in sports field as the country is lacking in this particular arena. The parents should promote sports among their wards.”

He inspired the students to persue shooting and cricket as careers.

He congratulated the School for organising the Rasbihari Cricket Trophy for the students and providing international school education to the students at a low cost.

Gayatri Dhikale and Pranjal Patil, the students of grade 10th anchored the inaugural ceremony.

Gayatri shared the school profile whereas Pranjal introduced the Chief Guest.

Later Sudake lead the toss for the inaugural match between Rasbihari International School and Aadarsh English Medium School in which Rasbihari School won the toss and decided to bat.

Rasbihari School scored 266 runs in 25 overs with loss of 2 wickets. Aadarsh school could score only 44 runs in 16.5 overs.

Rasbihari School won the match with 222 runs. Mast. Vedant Chandak from Rasbihari School scored 150 runs not out and was declared Man of the match.

In another match during the morning session, Saint Lowrence won against Swami Vivekanand School. Earlier, Saint Lowrence won the toss and elected to field first. Swami Vivekanand School scored only 32 runs in 15.1 overs by losing all wickets.

Saint Lowrence School team could achieve such small target in just 4.2 overs. Mast Omkar Bedade from Saint Lowrence was declared ‘Man of the match’. He scored 17 runs in 9 balls with 2 fours and 1 six.

In afternoon session, Fravashi Academy v/s Sacred Heart School, Sacred Heart won the toss and elected to field first.

Fravashi Academy scored 148 runs in 25 overs by losing 4 wickets and kept the target of 149 runs in front of Sacred Heart School. Sacred Heart couldn’t achieve this target and lost the match by scoring 144 runs with all wickets down.

Mast. Ravindra Maccha from Fravashi Academy bagged ‘Man of the Match’. He scored not out 33 runs and took 2 wickets by giving 20 runs in 5 overs.

In another match during the afternoon session, Horizon Academy won by 10 runs against RachanaVidyalay School. RachanaVidyalay won the toss and elected to field first.

Horizon Academy School scored 166 runs in 25 overs by losing all wickets. Rachana team couldn’t achieve this target and scored 156 runs by losing 8 wickets. Mast Viraj Sonawane from Horizon declared ‘Man of the match’. He scored 27 runs.