‘Reach info about govt schemes through ‘Surajya Parva’’

New Nashik : New Nashik circle organised a meeting of office bearers and main activists at Laxmidhaval mangal karyalaya to provide information about ‘Surajya Parva’ Abhiyan which has been started to review last two years’ regime of Bharatiya Janata Party.

General secretary Ukhaji Choudhari made the introductory speech. Circle president Girish Bhadane informed how the ‘Surajya Parva’ Abhiyan will be conducted.

While providing his guidance MLC Dr. Apurva Hiray reviewed last two years’ successful regime of BJP government and outlined the planning to reach various government schemes to common people.

City vice president Balasaheb Patil also provided his guidance. Corporator Satish Sonawane, Kailas Ahire, Ravi Patil, Shekhar Nikumbh, Vaishali Darade, women wing chief Madhavi Morankar, Lalita Bhavsar, all divisional office bearers and activists were present for the meeting.

When MLC Hiray stepped outside after end of the meeting, there were arguments between circle chief Girish Bhadane and women wing chief Madhvi Morankar over forms of the Abhiyan.

The arguments turned into a scuffle, informed witnesses. This dispute reached the city BJP chief MLA Balasaheb Sanap. Circle in-charge Balasaheb Patil has reportedly issued instructions calling a meeting on Friday (Nov. 25) in connection with this.

The BJP government at the Centre and in state has completed two years in power. The ‘Surajya Parva’ Abhiyan has been started to search answers for the queries like how the BJP regime has fared in the last two years, is government heading in the right direction or not and citizens’ expectations from government.

BJP activists and office bearers will go to every household to know citizens’ views. Besides this, an arrangement has been made to register responses through a miss call on the number 9227192271. A small booklet ‘Surajya Parva’ will also be distributed in every household.