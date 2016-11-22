Revocation of MCOCA against Pardeshi gang: Decision over complaint on Thursday

Nashik : The lawyers from both sides argued over the power of special MCOCA court after a complaint was filed against revocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against Pardeshi gang.

It stated that there was financial dealing behind this. The court will give its final verdict on this complaint on Thursday (Nov. 24).

State Additional Director General of Police (law and order) S P Yadav refused to give his permission for filing the chargesheet against Pardeshi gang under the MCOCA in connection with murder of food vendor Sunil Wagh in Panchavati.

There was political pressure and financial dealing behind this, complained the brother of deceased Wagh and his mother in the special MCOCA court.

District public prosecutor Ajay Misar, Adv. Deshpande, defence lawyers Mandar Bhanose, Rahul Kasliwal and Yatin Wagh argued over this complaint.

Defence lawyers argued that the special court had no power to send the chargesheet again to the DGP to reconsider it, whereas public prosecutors argued that court had power to take note of the complaint filed in the court.

Police made 18 persons accused in the court after statement by Wagh who was seriously injured. The Additional DGP had refused to file the chargesheet against Pardeshi gang under the MCOCA on the point that police did not conduct identity parade of the accused.

The complainant filed a complaint in the special court and requested that this proposal be sent for reconsideration again.