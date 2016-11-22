‘Deposits in Vyapari Bank increased by Rs. 52 cr’

Nashik Road: The deposits in Nashik Road Deolali Vyapari Bank have increased by Rs. 52 crore between November 10 to 18, informed bank chairman Dutta Gaikwad.

Informing more, he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared the demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes on November 8. Banks were shut on next day (Nov. 9).

Considering rush in the banks on November 10, the meeting of directors and officials were conducted on November 9. In this meeting, instructions were issued that branch officials should treat every consumer patiently and provide cooperation to them and asked to follow the instructions issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

A single official and single director have been appointed in every branch to inform the consumers.

With this, Rs. 43 crore has been deposited in saving accounts and 9 crore has been deposited in current account in denomination of Rs. 1,000 and Rs 500 notes. As borrowers also repaid their loans in old notes, the loans of the bank reduced by Rs. 8 crore, Gaikwad informed further.

161 saving accounts and 19 current accounts amounting to total 180 new accounts have been opened in the bank in last nine days, but bank could not give the money to the consumers as per the RBI rule as it could not get enough currency.

Bank has more money than limit due to State Bank of India’s policy not to accept the old notes and is facing difficulties. Though there was meeting between SBI officials and office bearers of bank association, bank has not received the new currency yet.

As a result consumers are facing inconvenience. Consumers should provide their cooperation about this. This problem will be resolved soon, stated Gaikwad.