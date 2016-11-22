Tributes paid to Indira Gandhi

Nashik Road: Various political parties offered garlands to the statute of late Indira Gandhi at Narayan Bapu Chowk, Jail Road and paid tributes to her to mark her birth anniversary.

Divisional ward committee chairperson Suryakant Lavate, corporator Sunanda More, Dinkar Adhav, district chief of Jansurajya Party Vilasraj Gaikwad, Runja Lokhande, Anna Adhav, divisional officer Somnath Wadekar, Vilas Kadam and Deepak Kale paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on behalf of the Nashik Road division of NMC and other political parties.

Vice president of Nashik Road Block Congress Ganesh Khiradkar, Kamil Inamdar, Anil Bahot, Prakash Chandanse, Dinesh Nikale and others also offered garland to the statue of Indira Gandhi and paid tributes to her.