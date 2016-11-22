Tributes paid to late Dr Samant

Satpur : The image of worker’s leader late Dr. Dutta Samant was worshipped in ABB Company on his 84th birth anniversary and tributes were paid to him.

The workers working in the morning shift paid tributes to late Dr. Samant in campus of the Company. Representatives of workers Narendra Gurang, Ashok Rajguru, Sudhakar Ahire, Devendra Patil, union office bearers and workers were present in large numbers.

Gurang recollected the work done by Dr. Dutta Samant, whereas Devendra Patil informed about the work done by Dr. Samant for workers’ movement.

Sudhakar Ahire compered the programme, whereas Ashok Rajguru proposed the vote of thanks.