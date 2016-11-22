Rise in accidents due to stray animals

Deolali Camp : There is menace of stray animals in Lam Road area and other parts of Deolali Camp. It is clear that administration is not taking any action for this.

The stray animals are seen in various parts of Deolali Camp and Rest Camp road. Vehicle owners are facing various difficulties as these animals sprawl in the middle of the road. Vegetable traders and farmers in Gavaliwada are facing inconvenience due to these animals. Those farmers selling their agriculture produce in

In case of mishap, owners of these animals come and get into arguments with vehicle owners.

It shows that these animals are owned by somebody. Cantonment board administration and people’s representatives should fix a policy about these stray animals.

Meanwhile, accidents are taking place on regular basis in Lam Road, Howson Road, Rest Camp Road and Anand Road area.

Two women received serious hand injuries after they were hit by stray cows last week.