Nashik: Vijay Shertate has been appointed as chairman of Nashik municipal sevak credit society.

Meeting of the credit society was held under outgoing chairman Raju Kute. Vijay Shertate and Gorakh Patil have been appointed as chairman and secretary respectively in the meeting.

Nana Wadile has unanimously been appointed as vice chairman.

The Municipal Commissioner, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and all office bearers greeted newly elected office bearers.