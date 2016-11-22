Demand to lay speed breakers on Jai Bhavani Road

Nashik Road: Mishaps are taking place on Jai Bhavani Road due to large scale traffic on this route. Citizens of the area demanded speed breakers on the road to prevent the mishaps.

Jai Bhavani Road is an important road in Nashik Road area.

There is large scale traffic of city bus, army vehicles, private vehicles and two-wheelers. The concerned road was broadened, but there are no speed breakers on it.

As there are no dividers, mishaps are taking place when vehicle holders trying to overtake one another.

Many vehicle owners drive their vehicles in full speed. Two months ago, an old lady lost his life in mishap here.

Considering this Madhuri Rajan, Sanjay Patil, Anjana Patil, Pradip Sakhre, Vishal Bhalerao and other residents of the area demanded to lay the speed breakers.

Corporator Ramesh Dhongde, Komal Mehroliya and Shivaji Sahane also gave a memorandum to Upnagar police station and officials of the concerned departments.