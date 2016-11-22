‘Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal’

Nashik: “Let the improvement of yourself keep you so busy that you have no time to criticize others.

Do not let the memories of your past limit the potential of your future. There are no limits to what you can achieve on your journey through life, except in your mind,” thus expressed Management Guru and Industrial Kirtankar Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

MEETRA (Maharashtra Environmental Engineering Training and Research Academy) Nashik had organised a special workshop on “Managerial skills” for newly recruited MPSC passed post graduate engineers from various parts of Maharashtra.

Dr. Sandip Bhanose covered various managerial skills required for budding administrators like attitudinal changes, ego management, managing time and stress.

SGKalike (Director) inaugurated the workshop. Dr. Bhanose was welcomed by B S Ahire (Dy Director).

Workshop was coordinated by Sanjay Surwade, Deputy Engineer and Training Manager. Programme was compered by Prashant Kulkarni. Srikant Battulwar, Mukesh Dhakate, Jay Biwal, Atul Muluk, Nilam Shinde, Snehal Raut, Ashwini Deshpande, Kedar Desai and others attended the workshop.