Nashik : Woman empowerment is need of the hour and development of family cannot take place without it, stated chairperson of Panchayat Samiti Anna More. He was speaking during one-day chintan shivir of Bhil community.

Neelkanth More, Uttam Nikam and Yogesh More were present. Neelkanth More urged to take benefit of government schemes to resolve difficulties faced by Bhil community, whereas Uttam Nikam stated that addiction among youth is the reason behind destruction of the community.

Ashok Mali, Nimba Mali, Daval Sonawane and other villagers were present in large numbers.