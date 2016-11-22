‘Nature Walk’ by FIA held

Nashik: The young nature lovers of Grade Ist to IVth of Fravashi International Academy took baby steps to appreciate the bounty and beauty of Nature by having a ‘Nature Walk’.

A memorable experience at ‘Vihang Bird Watch Centre’ recently opened to school children by Biswaroop Raha cemented FIA students’ will to balance ecosystem and to preserve nature.

Raha personally informed the students about various species of trees with their names and the role each tree played to make the environment clean.

He complemented the school management for having a clear vision to raise the GenNext into responsible citizens by giving students, out of walls practical and realistic teaching experiences.