Police interrogate suspect Chumbhale, doctor

Nashik: The police interrogated the son of corporator named Ajinkya Shivaji Chumbhale against whom a case of rape was filed and a doctor who was involved in abortion of the victim, for entire day, yesterday. They got many clues through this interrogation, sources informed.

The court granted interim bail to Chumbhale till November 23. As per order by the court Ajinkya is attending the police station daily for two hours and police interrogated him during this. They also interrogated the doctor for the entire day yesterday.

The woman in her complaint stated that she had undergone the abortion in the hospital of the doctor who is brother of a corporator in east division. During the interrogation, police asked many questions to the concerned doctor.

If police get evidences against him, case can be filed against him, stated ACP Atul Zende. A squad of police will leave today (Nov. 21) for Mumbai and Pune to collect evidences and to interrogate the five-star hotel owners, sources also informed.

As per the case filed in the Indiranagar police station, Ajinkya Chumbhale had formed physical relations with the woman since last three years over pretext of marriage. He took her in the hospital nearby his residence and forced her to undergo the abortion. Ajinkya refused to marry her thereafter.

The woman then filed the case of rape against him. He was on the run then. In the meantime, the court granted him the interim bail plea. As per this he is attending the police station daily for two hours.