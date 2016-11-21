With banks closed on Sunday, long Qs at ATMs

Mumbai: With banks across the country closed yesterday, people rushed for cash withdrawal at the ATMs where long queues were seen at some places in the metropolis.

Many of the ATMs in the city and suburbs were working, providing some relief to customers wanting to withdraw small cash. Also, many people managed to withdraw money from some ATMs till late Saturday night.

Sunil Gawde, a resident of adjoining Thane district, said, “While I was going to my home in Thane by local train Saturday night, one of my friend staying in Vikhroli (Mumbai) informed me at 11 PM about an ATM working with very small queue.

“I alighted at Vikhroli station, went to the ATM, withdrew the money in less that 10 minutes and again took the train and went home.”

But Vin Rana, a model and actor in the city, did not have a similar experience. He said despite being in queue for two hours yesterday, he did not manage to withdraw cash as the ATM machine stopped by the time his turn came.

Mamta, a resident of Virar suburb in neighbouring Palghar district, said that people were withdrawing money till late Saturday night in her area and chairs were provided to those standing in queues at the ATMs.

“Most of the ATMs are surprisingly working today and near the Old Viva College, people queued up to withdraw cash were provided chairs and offered water. Not only today morning, several ATMs were functional till late night yesterday which is a good sign.”

A senior citizen, who was given preference by others in the queue to go inside the ATM in suburban Goregaon, said, “Although the overall situation seems to be improving with each passing day ever since the government announced its decision to ban old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, but cash crunch and dry ATMs are likely to aggravate the woes of the common man in the coming days.”

Saturday, all banks operated during the normal working hours and permitted the exchange of the defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to their respective customers, which saw an ease in the long queues.