Will make Bhagur ‘smart’ if elected to power: Munde

Lahvit: Expressing pain over bad state of Savarkar’s memorial, state Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde assured to complete delayed work of Savarkar garde within 15 months if elected BJP at Bhagur Municipal Council. She was speaking during inauguration of BJP’s campaigning office at Bhagur. She also assured to make Bhagur city a smart city if elected to power.

MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Devyani Pharande, MLA Seema Hiray, prantpal of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Eknath Shete, Laxman Savji, Sunil Bagul, Sachin Thakre, Tanaji Karanjkar, Sudam Kombde, district RPI chief Prakash Londhe, Vishwanath Kale and others were present on dais.

Munde said that residents of Bhagur are facing similar problems which are being faced by the country and state. They do not get drinking water regularly. Condition at Bhagur is very bad. Cleanliness and health service should be efficient. If development of this area and next generation has to be achieved, change in rule is needed, she stated.

Considering development caste votes without any fear, urged Munde to the residents of Bhagur. Modi government has taken a revolutionary decision to provide shelter, electricity and water to everyone and country will see good days due to demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, Munde added.

Inauguration of Jandhan Yojana was start of the currency ban. Those who involved in black marketing are unhappy over the decision, but average and poor people are happy, she said.

Earlier, Pankaja Munde paid visit to the memorial of freedom fighter Savarkar and paid tributes to him. She inaugurated the campaigning office of Bharatiya Janata Party. Dada Jadhav, MLA Devyani Pharande,

City chief Kailas Gaikwad felicitated Pankaja Munde on behalf of BJP and RPI. Sanjay Kekande compered the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.