Balaji temple razed after 15 hours

Nashik Road: Following Supreme Court order to remove illegal shrines, Nashik Municipal Corporation has undertaken a drive.

The drive was going on in Nashik Road area for two days. Shri Balaji temple in Shikhrewadi area which was in discussion was razed after 15 hours.

The founder president of Balaji social foundation Kailas Mudliyar and his colleagues had constructed the temple at Gandharva Nagari area in Shikherwadi three years back. Leaders of various political parties and priests had paid their visits to the temple and praised it.

Religious and cultural programmes were organised every year to mark its foundation day, but the land on which it was construction owned by NMC. As legalities were not fulfilled, the temple was illegal. The anti-encroachment department had issued notices many times to remove the temple.

As it was constructed on the road, there was obstruction to traffic, but following the order by the Supreme Court, the way was clear to demolish it. Work was started since 10 am on November 18 to remove the temple. Six divisional officials, around 250 employees of town planning, construction and anti-encroachment department, 6 vehicles, 1 poklane machine, 4 JCBs and 100 police personnel took part in the demolition.