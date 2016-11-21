Shiv Sena to move motion in NMC GBM

Nashik : Shiv Sena will move a motion in upcoming General Body Meeting of NMC to make the temples constructed on NMC owned lands and through people’s donation, informed Shiv Sena metropolitan chief Ajay Boraste. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena submitted a memorandum regarding this to Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

Following the order by Supreme Court and directives by state government, Nashik Municipal Corporation had conducted survey of illegal shrines in the city and has undertaken a drive to demolish them. 85 illegal shrines were removed.

As notices were issued now to remove the temples on municipal lands, gardens and open space of housing societies, citizens are angry.

The delegation led by Shiv Sena metropolitan chief Ajay Boraste met Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna for this.

Temples in the city are cultural and inspiration centres for people. Shiv Sena is not supporting illegal constructions, but notices were issued to the temples constructed at open spaces and on private lands through people’s donations.

Temples construction at open spaces are under rule. As per Supreme Court order it is the power of holders how to use the open space.

Most temples in the city are constructed through people’s donations. As people are expressing their anger over this, stay this drive for some months.

Make policy in General Body Meeting to make these temples legal and conduct the survey of these temples again, Boraste demanded to the Municipal Commissioner during the discussions. He handed over a memorandum about this to him.

Corporator D G Suryawanshi, Tanaji Phadol, Sudam Demse, Ganesh Jadhav, Amit Patil, Vikas Jadhav and Nikhil Joshi were part of the delegation.

Shiv Sena will file a petition about this in the court soon and will take efforts to prevent demolition of these temples. People should give documents related to the temples in Shiv Sena office, urged Boraste.