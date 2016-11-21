Notes worth Rs 60 lakh dispatched from CNP

Nashik Road: Following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, printing of the notes in denomination of Rs. 20, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 is going on large scale in Currency Note Press. Notes worth Rs. 6 million means Rs. 60 lakh were dispatched through

Informing more, Godse and Jundre stated that following scrapping of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes on November 8, printing of Rs. 20, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 is going on large scale. Citizens are facing

As a result, citizens will get more money from the banks. Press workers had worked for additional hours many times for well being of the country.

Considering situation today, an appeal was made to them to work for additional hours without any payment. Responding to this, Press workers have started to work for the additional hours, they informed further.

Notes of Rs. 20, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 were sent to Kerala and Trivendrum from Ojhar airport on Sunday. Workers worked on Sunday and provided their cooperation. In addition, they are working for additional hours since last 8-10 days and dispatched notes worth minimum Rs. 150-200 million from the CNP. If there is additional workload in future, workers are capable to do this, said Jagdish Godse, Dnyaneshwar Jundre, vice president Sunil Ahire and Rajesh Tokekar.

