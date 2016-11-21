Founder’s Day celebrated at Wisdom High Int’l School

Nashik: Heartfelt tributes were paid to Late Smt. Rukmanraniji Gupta, who laid the solid foundation on which superstructure of today’s Wisdom High International School is taking shape.

The venerable founder’s photo was garlanded with flowers and the lamp was lit in her honour.

The Principal Director spoke at length about the pivotal role that the founder had played in setting up the institution, thus the Founder’s Day was celebrated at Wisdom High International School, Junior College, Little Wonders and Connect Academy in the right earnest.

On this special day, the school expressed its gratitude towards all the service providers in society who directly or indirectly provide services like municipality water supply staff, Ghanta Gadi, municipality sweepers, ABB circle police mitra etc. Postman were specially invited and students from 5th grade, representing the school, personally went to visit and say thanks to Aditya petrol pump staff, Gangapur Road police station and nursing staff of Shri Guruji Hospital.

Her blessing and vision continues to inspire the institution to march on to the path of fulfilling her dreams of building up the centre of excellence and imparting wholesome education to our future generation, it said.