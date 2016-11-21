Muslim brethren distribute fruits, water to agitators

Old Nashik: The Mahamorcha was organised in the city to press for principal demand to make the atrocity act more stricter and other demands. Some Muslim organisations gave their support to it.

Dalits in large numbers took part in this Mahamorcha. Office bearers of beef merchant association and some organisations took part in this Mahamorcha.

Muslim brethren had distributed fruits to the agitators at Ganjmal, Sarda Circle, Shalimar and Dwarka. Tea was also given at some places. Facility of drinking water was provided at Renuka Nagar.