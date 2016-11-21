New development plan of Nashik within ten days: CM

Nashik: A new development plan of Nashik city will be declared within ten days, informed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In addition, proper solution will be found over various pending problems in construction sector here, he assured.

In addition, proper solution will be found over various pending problems in construction sector here, he assured. Credai Nashik and representatives of various association related to the construction sector met the Chief Minister at Sinnar and drew his attention to this.

President of Credai Nashik Sunil Kotwal said that proposed development plan of Nashik will be declared soon. Nashikites working in various sectors related to town planning have some expectations about DCPR in this plan. The future development of Nashik will take place as per this plan, but the construction sector in Nashik came to a standstill

The future development of Nashik will take place as per this plan, but the construction sector in Nashik came to a standstill due various technicalities since last one-and-half year.

“Credai Nashik has taking consistent follow up with state government to find out solution over this. We suggested him that if there is

We suggested him that if there is provision in the DCPR of the new development plan how to handle various problems in the construction sector, there will be no doubt. The Chief Minister assured to take the subject seriously and will find out the way out certainly through rules of

The Chief Minister assured to take the subject seriously and will find out the way out certainly through rules of new development plan,” he informed.

Indian Institute of Architect’s Pradip Kale, Architect and Engineers Association’s Sachin Gulve, Architect Rasik Bothra, secretary of Credai Nashik Umesh Wankhede and Uday Ghuge were part of the delegation.