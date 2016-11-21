Eye-Q Super Speciality Eye Hospital conducts an awareness run

Nashik: On the occasion of Diabetes Awareness month, and echoing this year’s theme ‘Eyes on Diabetes’ set by the International Diabetes Federation, Eye-Q Super Speciality Eye Hospital organised a marathon in the city to promote public awareness about diabetic retinopathy.

The marathon was flagged off by corporator Ajay Boraste, in Old Pandit Colony at 8.30 am on Sunday morning. The six kilometers ‘Retina Run’, drew enthusiastic participation from all ages, each vying with each other to reach the finish line.

The run commenced from the Eye-Q Hospital at Old Pandit Colony and culminated at Golf Club.

Besides, organizing the awareness health run, Eye-Q Super Speciality Hospital located at Pandit Colony Road, Nashik has also organized a month-long free diabetic retinopathy screening camp using its high technology retinal camera that will help diagnose the health of eye in just 10 minutes. Similar camps are being organised across all its 44 super specialty eye hospitals in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rohit Laul, Vitreoretinal Surgeon, Eye-Q Super Speciality Hospitals said, “Diabetic retinopathy is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness in our country.

A healthy lifestyle complemented by sufficient exercise goes a long way in preventing and managing diabetes effectively. This is a good way of promoting a healthy lifestyle and spread awareness on the dangers of diabetic retinopathy and I wish all the participants and citizens of Nashik healthy life. Be aware, stay safe from diabetic retinopathy.”

Ajay Boraste said, “Health is wealth, and the nation will be healthy and progress only when we the citizens are healthy.

It is a commendable job done by Eye-Q to organize this event to create awareness about diabetic retinopathy which can cause blindness.

And I thank them for taking time and effort to educate the masses about this danger of diabetic retinopathy. I hope Eye-Q will continue to do more such good work in the future and I wish them a grand success in their endeavours.”

