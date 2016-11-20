A sea of blue marks the Bahujan Mahamorcha in the city

Nashik : At a time when the Maratha community, through their silent protest marches across the state, has demanded a relook at the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Dalit community yesterday took out a well-attended silent morcha in Nashik to demand that the Act should not be repealed and it should be implemented more strictly.

The main attraction of the march was the participation of women in sizeable numbers and activists from outer districts of Aurangabad, Parbhani and Jalna of Marathwada region.

The ‘silent’ march at some stage however became ‘noisy’ as some of the enthusiastic protesters shouted slogans forcing the organisers to make an appeal for peace. The march which was scheduled to start at 11.00 am commenced at around 12.30 pm causing traffic congestions for nearly five hours in several parts of the city.

A host of organisations and political parties joined the silent march primarily demanding protection of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and its stricter implementation, CBI inquiry into the Talegaon (Anjaneri) case, withdrawal of alleged fake cases filed against activists Pawan Pawar, Arjun Pagare, Ganesh Unhavane and Shantaram Bagul among others, substantial financial assistance to the backward-class boards, abolition of Mahatma Gandhi Tanta-Mukti Gaon Yojana; social and economic rehabilitation of the denotified, nomadic tribes and the bara balutedar; transfer of ‘encroached’ forest land to the tribal community/nomadic tribes for farming, non-diversion of fund meant for development of Dalit vasti (locality) and death sentence for the killers of Dr Dabholkar and Comrade Pansare.

The march which was taken out from Golf Club grounds with the prime demand for strict implementation of the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act was participated by all sections of the society including SC/ST, Nomadic tribes, Muslims and OBCs before culminating at the Golf Club itself.

The morcha with a float of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the forefront proceeded via Gadkari Chowk, Sarda Circle, Ganjmal, Shalimar, Nehru Garden and MG Road before submitting a memorandum of their 17 demands to District Collector B Radhakrishnan at the collectorate office around 2.00 pm here at the hands of a delegation of 11 girl protesters – Ashwini Adhav, Mala Gangurde, Rupali Gangurde, Harshada Gaikwad, Devyani Maru, Sonali Maikrao, Kajal Lokhande, Priyanka Donde, Tejasvi Kavle, Gayatri Kale and Savita Pawar.

All in all, it was the 3rd ‘silent’ show of strength the city has witnessed yesterday within a short span of 2 months following Maratha Kranti Morcha (Sept 24) and Bhujbal-sponsored OBC Morcha (October 3).