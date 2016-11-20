Nagesh Pingale elected president of JCI Ambad

Nashik: Nagesh Pingale has been elected unanimously as the new president of Ambad Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI), following the JCI Ambad meet held under the aegis of founder president (Ambad chapter) Dileep Pingale, outgoing president Vishal Tandale and former president Dr Dhananjay Ahire here.

Members Shubham Jadhav and Supriya Patil have also been elected unanimously as the Secretary and Joint Secretary respectively of the JCI Ambad.

Having completed hundred years of its service, JCI is a non-profit international non-governmental organisation working on the theme of personality and entrepreneurship development.

After his unanimous election, newly-elected president Pingale said that the JCI Ambad chapter would work and co-operate with the Central and State governments to implement various development policies and programmes. “The JCI would implement various pro-people programmes in the coming year,” Pingale said on the backdrop of celebration of the silver jubilee year of the JCI Ambad.

JCI members including Pramod Wagh, Nitin Bele, Chetan Patil, Sagar Khakurdikar, Priyanka Wagh, Chaitenya Bhujang, Vrishali Khakurdikar, Ashwin Sonawane, Amit Kotkar and Sushil Wadkar were present in large numbers.