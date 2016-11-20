Wockhardt Hospitals Nashik observes Infection Control Week

Nashik: Wockhardt Hospitals Nasik celebrated infection control week from 14th -16th November 2016. The programme was organized by Infection Control and Human Resource Team which included Dr Nita Gangurde as Infection Control Chairperson, Ms Neeta Ahirrao, Ms Veena Tavakari as Infection Control Nurses, Mr. Devendra Gaidhani, Ms. Kiran Dange and Ms. Nidhi Vaidya.

On the occasion various activities and Fun games were conducted by Infection Control Team in coordination with the Human Resource team which emphasized on Hygiene and Hospital infection control measures. It was a three days activity which involved, Paramedical & Non paramedical Staffs.

On first day “Hand Screening Vigilance” Programme and Quiz Contest was organized. The participants were made aware about the areas frequently missed during hand washing in routine practices. The entire session was easily & simply demonstrated as well as experienced in a fun & memorable way. The Quiz Competition for all three days were rolled out.

The Second day witnessed a very interesting session by Dr.Dhananjay Patil on Infection control practices for relatives & OPD patients. The session was very interactive & informative which was highly appreciated by audience. On the same day, Dr.Hussain Bohri,a renowned Gastroenterologist, delivered an enlightening talk on Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) awareness for associates which included information about Transmission, clinical picture of the illness and about protection from the virus.

It received tremendous response by the audience. All their queries were resolved on the subject especially on HBV vaccination. On the last day, competitions like Crossword & Caption Contest were organized for hospital staff. Associates has participated with great Zest & Enthusiasm. It was very educational as well as enjoyable session.

The participants came out with very innovative & noble ideas about infection control concepts. Overall entire associates had a very good experience of the three days activity & they found it very motivating & will benefit the society as a whole.