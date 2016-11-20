Demonetisation, a very bold and gutsy move against black marketeers: Govilkar

Satpur: The government’s surprise move to demonetize Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes will help curb credit supply to terrorists and circulation of fake currencies in the financial market. It’s a tough act against black money holders too, senior economist Vinayak Govilkar said here.

He was addressing a seminar on the topic ‘Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Discontinuation of high denomination currency notes’, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Nashik chapter, held at Sarvajanik Vachanalaya here.

“Though the move may cause inconvenience to the people for a short span, the government, however, has taken a very bold and historic step to fight black money, corruption and terrorism,” Govilkar added.

Earlier, in the first session, Mangesh Kinare while speaking on the GST, said that implementation of the GST will help simplify taxation and avoid double taxation. It will also help bring uniformity in whole of the tax structure adopted by all the states in the country.

ICAI (Nashik chapter) president Ravi Rathi, vice president Vikas Hase, Milan Lunawat, Randhir Gujarathi, Harshal Surana, Rekha Patwardhan, Rajendra Shete, Rohan Andhale and Vikrant Kulkarni among others took special efforts for the success of the seminar.