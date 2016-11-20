9th Minithon on Dec 4 to spread ‘Run For Peace’ message

Nashik: Based on the theme “Run For Peace”, the Rotary Club of Nashik Ambad and Sapkal Knowledge Hub are all geared up to host the 9th edition of the Minithon at Sambhaji stadium, New Nashik, Uttamnagar here. According to organisers, thousands of school students are expected to be in action, streaming on to the streets of the city on December 4 (Sunday).

“Over 10,000 students including boys and girls are expected to be participated in the race,” apprised Rotary president Rotarian Bhaskar Pawar.

The run is divided into various categories. The boys and girls between the age group of 12 years and 14 years will run the stretch for 2 kms, while boys and girls under-16 will run for 3 kms. The girls between the age group of 16 yrs and 18 yrs will be running 3 kms, while the boys in the same age group will run for 5 kms.

All the participants in above 18 years of age will run for 7.5 kms.

“One of the main attractions of the event is the big prize booty that is up for grabs,” the organisers informed.

Rules & Regulations: