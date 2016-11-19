Silent ‘Bahujan Mahamorcha’ to be taken out today

Nashik: The preparations for the silent ‘Bahujan Mahamorcha’ to be taken out by ‘Bahujan community’ have been completed.

It will start from Golf Club ground at 12 noon today (Nov. 19), it was informed in a media briefing yesterday.

A tableau with a 15-foot cut-out of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will lead the way. Bhiku Mahasangh, girls, women, youths and senior citizens will take part in it. All leaders will remain at the rear end of the march.

The march will come out of the Golf Club from the south side. It will pass through Gadkari Chowk, Shingada Talao, Sarda Circle, Ganjmal, Shalimar, Tilak Path, Sangli Bank signal, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Meher signal, district collectorate, CBS and via Trimbak Naka will culminate into a public meeting at Golf Club. Before this, a delegation of 10 girls will give a memorandum to the District Collector.

These selected girls will address the public meeting. 1,000 volunteers will provide guidance to the people. Arrangement of drinking water has been made at various locations on the route of the march. 10 ambulances have been deployed.

10 drone cameras have been installed to monitor the march. Instructions will be issued to the protestors through loudspeakers on the route. Tribals and various community associations will also take part in the march.

Former Mayor Ashok Dive, Anna Katare, Nanasaheb Bhalerao, Kishore Ghate and other leaders were present for the media briefing.

Meanwhile, 700 police personnel will be deployed to maintain security during the march.