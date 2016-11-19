Court grants interim bail to Chumbhale till November 23

Nashik: The court granted interim bail yesterday to Ajinkya Shivaji Chumbhale, the son of a corporator, accused of rape, till November 23. A woman victim had filed the rape case against Chumbhale in Indiranagar police station.

The arguments over the interim bail plea filed by Chumbhale took place in the court of district and sessions court judge U M Nandeshwar. Both parties defended their sides in the court.

After hearing both parties the court granted the interim bail to Chumbhale till November 23. With this there is a question mark over his wedding which is slated to take place on November 25.

Supporters of Chumbhale were present in large numbers in the court campus.

Ajinkya Chumbhale (30), resident of Pandurang Niwas, Lekha Nagar had formed a love relationship with a woman in 2013 through Facebook. He took her to five star hotels in Nashik, Pune and Mumbai several times and committed rape on the pretext of marriage. He also forced her to undergo an abortion, states the complaint filed by the victim.

After filing of the case, Ajinkya is absconding and police are searching for him. He is the son of corporator of ward no. 42 Shivaji Chumbhale and corporator of ward no. 43 Kalpana Chumbhale.

Police searched the residence of Chumbhale on Thursday night.