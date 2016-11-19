11 illegal shrines razed at Nashik Road

Nashik Road

The anti-encroachment department of NMC removed 11 illegal shrines in jurisdiction of Upnagar police station on Thursday.

The drive was conducted under guidance of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rohidas Bahiram and leadership of senior police inspector of Upnagar police station Ashok Bhagat and divisional officer Somnath Wadekar. During the drive, verbal clashes took place among municipal employees, police and citizens at some places. Following warning by police, citizens remained quiet.

The drive in Nashik Road began in the morning. The anti-encroachment squad removed an idol of Goddess under a tree at Anuradha square.

Local activists in Gadekar Farm area in Deolaligaon voluntarily removed platform opposite Saibaba temple. Saptashringi temple in Rokdobawadi, Sai temple on Jai Bhavani Road and Saptashringi temple in Fernandeswadi were razed with the help of JCB.

Temples of Goddess Sati Aasra on main road in Lonkar Farm and near municipal school no. 125 behind Muktidham were demolished. The squad personnel worshipped the idols, before demolishing these temples.

Women devotees showed their opposition at some locations, but the action was continued unhindered.

Saibaba temple opposite Gurudwara on Nashik-Pune highway, Balaji temple near Monica society in Jail Road area, Saibaba temple in Pendharkar Colony and Dutt temple in Ingale square were razed.

Divisional officials, around 250 personnel of town planning, construction and anti-encroachment departments and 100 police personnel took part in the drive.