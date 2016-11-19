Distribution of notes

There is shortage of human resources: District Collector

Nashik: Following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, long queues are being seen outside banks in the district. Government has allowed withdrawal of Rs. 2,000 per day from ATM centres. Though it has been stated that there is shortage of currency in the district, actually there is shortage of human resources in the banks to distribute the currency, clarified District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

There is a financial emergency after government scrapped the Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes. Long queues are seen outside the banks since last week to get the old notes exchanged.

As it is difficult to do daily chores due to shortage of small change, people are facing inconvenience. Regular routine in the district has come to a standstill. Rs. 650 crore has been provided by Reserve Bank of India for Nashik district so far to normalise the routine.

Arrangement has been made in 525 nationalised, private banks and in 97 post offices for exchange and deposit of the old notes. Queues of citizens are seen outside the banks and post offices since 7 am every day.

As new note of Rs. 2,000 is being given to the people, arguments are taking place between bank officials and citizens. Citizens also thronging the ATM centres.

It has come to light that people have to wait for several hours outside the banks to get money due to shortage of the human resources. The District Collector himself had accepted this fact. It will take a period of 2-3 weeks to restore the situation, informed the sources.