MCOCA charges dropped against 5 accused

Nashik: The district and sessions court rebuked police over the investigation into much discussed foodgrain scam at Wadiwarhe.

MCOCA charges against five accused who were involved in the scam were dropped by police. There is suspicion about the police on this account. With this, duplicity of rural police has come to light.

The foodgrain scam had come to light in March, 2015. It had also come to light that the accused involved in this scam were misappropriating the foodgrain from government godowns in various talukas.

The charges against accused Laxman Dharamshi Patel (Kalyan, west – Thane), Ashwin Suresh Jain, Prakash Madhavrao Shevale, Poonam Arun Ghorpade alias Poonam Pankaj Holkar (resident of Pimpalgaon Baswant) and Prashant Rajendra Kahane were dropped, citing that they were not involved in the scam.

In addition, the Additional DGP (law and order) Mumbai had permitted to send chargesheet under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. In a letter sent by him, he had permitted to send the chargesheet against 13 accused after dropping the charges against other five accused.

Police and the public prosecutor had time-to-time argued that these five accused were involved in the entire case. They had also submitted documents and statements to the court, showing their involvement.

In this way, police on one side had stated in their early documents that these five accused were involved in the scam, but all of a sudden, the charges against all of them were dropped.

8-9 cases have been registered against accused Laxman Dharamshi Patel from 2008 to 2015 under the essential commodities act.

Other four accused have not been arrested yet. On this backdrop, there is doubt over the role of police, it is being speculated.

As per the remand report given by the rural police in the court till January, 2016, accused Arun Ghorpade, Sampat Ghorpade, Vishwas Ghorpade, Magan Pawar, Ramesh Patankar, Jitubhai Thakkar, Laxman Patel, Poonam Ghorpade, Kashinath Patil, Dnyaneshwar Ghule, Santosh Shetty, Ashwin Jain, Prakash Shewale, Sanjay Dhurjad, Prashant Kahane and Sanjay Waman were involved in the crime, but following invoking of MCOCA, names of 14 accused were mentioned in the chargesheet filed with the court. Names of Shaikh Bashir, Rajesh Pagare and Ratan Aghan were added in it.

Mastermind of the scam Thakkar has not been arrested yet. One more accused has also not been arrested yet. As there is no progress in the investigation and non-submission of documents and material, the court slammed the police.