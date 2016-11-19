Sale of subsidised fertiliser: District gets 500 e-PoS machines

Nashik: 500 e-Point of Sale machines have been made available in the district to give subsidised fertilisers to farmers.

The agriculture department of Zilla Parishad has started to distribute them to fertiliser distributors. These machines were inaugurated by District Collector Radhakrishna B.

Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar, agriculture development officer Hemant Kale, Vijay Dhatrak, Ankush Rai, Girish Palkar and the fertiliser distributors were present.

It has been made mandatory for the distributors to take aadhaar card numbers from the farmers while selling them the subsidised fertilisers and to link their numbers with direct-to-benefit scheme.

For this, the ZP agriculture department had chosen the distributors in the district and provided them guidance about the e-PoS machines.

The subsidised fertilisers will be given to the farmers from December 1. Nashik and Raigadh districts have been chosen on experimental basis for implementation of the direct-to-benefit scheme.

The District Collector on the occasion stated that central government has decided to deposit the fertiliser subsidy directly into bank accounts of the farmers in eight districts on experimental basis.

Nashik and Ratnagiri districts have been chosen from Maharashtra for this project. Out of around 3200 distributors, only 1600 distributors have made their formal registration with the agriculture department, he added.

RCF will install e-PoS machines in the shops of 1600 distributors in the first phase. 500 machines have been made available in the first phase and they will be installed in the shops of the distributors from Niphad, Sinnar and Nashik talukas.

It will help in preventing black marketing of the fertilisers, informed agriculture development officer.

It is under government consideration to implement the scheme in the entire state, after study of technical difficulties, failure and success that will arise during distribution and sale of the subsidised fertilisers through e-sale system, Kale informed further.