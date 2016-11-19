Children’s Day celebrated at Wisdom High

Nashik : A pleasant surprise for children of Wisdom High International School was waiting for them when they arrived in school on Children’s Day.

They found their favourite characters like, Mickey and Donald greeting them at the gate of the school. Their joy knew no bound at this special way of welcoming them on this special day.

Moreover, students from Grade 3 to 6 were treated to grand entertainment programme of dance and song; specially put together by teachers for them.

And as for students from higher grades, various interesting activities involving traditional games, like Lagori (Lingoracha), Hopscotch, Dog and the bone, etc. kept them enthralled the whole day.