Free health check-up camp held at Gangurde hospital

Nashik: Like police, doctors serve people 24/7 to protect their health, stated senior police inspector of Sarkarwada police station Dr. Sitaram Kolhe during inauguration of free health check-up camp which was organised at Gangurde hospital, centre for chest diseases to mark World COPD Day. He was present as the chief guest.

Earlier, director Dr. Aniket Gangurde made the introductory speech and introduced the chief guests. Director Dr. Archana Gangurde informed about the camp, whereas Meena Gangurde proposed the vote of thanks.

The health of as many as 175 citizens was checked in this camp. Pulmonary function test, ECG, blood sugar, blood pressure, asthma, diagnosis and detection of chest diseases were conducted in the camp. Dr. Aniket Gangurde and Dr. Archana Gangurde checked the health of the all patients.

Architect of the hospital Arun Kabra, CEO Dr. Vijay Thete, chief manager Neha Lohade, Dr. Rohidas Pawar, Dr. B K Sharma, Glenmark Company’s Gangadhar Kapse, Mukund Bidve and hospital employees were present.