Children’s Day celebrated at St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony

Nashik: The Children’s Day was celebrated in St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik to mark birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Teachers organised a well planned programme comprising various cultural activities such as welcome song, a skit based on moral value, orchestra, birthday songs and many more.

Students enjoyed these activities very much. Kusuma Shetty – the headmistress, read out chairman’s message to the students.

She awarded and felicitated the netball team (under 17) of boys and girls for their achievement in state level netball competition held at Latur. A cake was cut in the assembly.

Students celebrating their birthday were given chocolates and sweets. Students played various games in the class with the teachers.

Chocolates and cakes were distributed among the students in the respective classes.