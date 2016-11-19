‘Meditation is a way for nourishing and blossoming the divinity within you’

Nashik: “Yoga is not a religion. It is a science, science of well-being, science of youthfulness, science of integrating body, mind and soul. Exercises are like prose, whereas yoga is the poetry of movements,” thus expressed industrial kirtankar and management guru Dr. Sandip Bhanose.

Garudzep Pratisthan working on various social, educational, health and environmental issues had organised a special talk on “Health is wealth” at senior citizen hall, near Nashik Hospital, Bhabha Nagar.

Patanjali Samiti, Nashik – president Milind Gankar welcomed nutrition expert Kalpana Bhanose. Gankar spoke about yoga and health. Nivrutti Gholap and Shankar Samsher welcomed Rafique Shaikh. Sanket and Renu Bhanose sang a patriotic song on this ocassion.

Kalpana Bhanose narrated her self experience to control weight and maintain sound health. Rafique Shaikh addressed upon obesity, weight control, food habits, importance of water and nutritious food to be taken, yoga and pranayam etc.

Jagdish, Chetan Choudhari, Prassana Donnar, Ganesh Shete, Pandharpurkar, Jaywant Patil, Shimpi and others attended the programme. Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Sandip Bhanose.