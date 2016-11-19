Rasbihari Int’l School organises story telling competition

Nashik: The story telling competition was held in Rasbihari International School for Nursery to Grade II students. The competition conducted class-wise.

‘To build stage confidence, to improve hidden talents of students’ was the main purpose of the competition. Expression, voice modulation, use of props, confidence, appearance, appropriate grammar and sentence structure were the criteria for the competition.

Hemlata Tolani, the international activities coordinator of Horizon Academy adjudged the competitors. The programme was compered by Dnyaneshwari Deore and Dhanashree Chavan.

Winners of the competition were as follow: Nursery – Arnav Chandwadkar: 1st, Aarush Jadhav: 2nd; Jr. Kg – Shrusti Ghuge and Arnav More: 1st; Sr. Kg – Advika Jadhav and Shriharsh Rikame: 1st; Grade 1 – Revati Nerkar: 1st, Henand Ahire: 2nd.

Ayush Jadhav won the consolation prize.

Grade 2 – Yash Kate: 1st, Kaiwalya Patil: 2nd

Parents were appreciative about the students’ confidence, the voice modulation and the efforts put in by the teachers to make this event a grand success.