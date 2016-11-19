Press workers working 24/7 to print notes

Nashik Road: Considering shortage of Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100 notes and the new note of Rs. 500, Press workers are working 24/7 to print new notes.

Earlier, four lots of the notes were dispatched to Reserve Bank of India. Another lot will be dispatched soon, it is understood.

Following demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes last week, there is shortage of currency on a large scale. Especially, there is shortage of the notes in the denomination of Rs. 20, Rs. 50 and Rs. 100.

Newly printed note of Rs. 500 has not been made available in enough quantity yet, but since last week Press workers are working for additional hours and trying to bring the situation under control.

So far, 1 crore notes of Rs. 500 have been dispatched earlier. In addition, Rs. 4.70 crore in denomination of Rs. 20, Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 have been printed so far, it is understood. Currently, workers are working in both day and night shifts to print the notes and one more lot will be dispatched soon.