Now, get Rs 2,000 cash from petrol pumps at swipe of card

New Delhi: In a major relief for millions queuing up outsides banks and ATMs for cash, petrol pumps across the country will start dispensing a sum of Rs 2,000 cash per person per day.

As per state-run news channel Doordarshan, 2,500 petrol pumps will dispense the amount at the swipe of debit or credit card.

“Cash to be dispensed at 2,500 petrol pumps; Cash to be given by swiping of debit/credit card via POS (Point of Sale) machine,” @DDNewsLive tweeted.

Doordarshan further tweeted that a sum of Rs 2000 will be dispense to per person per day and that the facility would be extended to 20,000 petrol pumps from the 2,500.

“Rs 2,000 per person per day in cash can be dispensed. Facility to be extended to over 20,000 petrol pumps,” the tweet said. The measure comes following the demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes by the government on November 8, that has triggered long queues at banks and ATMs across the country to deposit or exchange the scrapped notes and withdraw cash.