UBM India’s India Pharma Week 2016 begins

Mumbai: UBM India, India’s leading exhibition organizer, launched the India Pharma Week, a bouquet of over 10 trend-setting activities across the city of Mumbai, to mark the special 10th anniversary of CPhI & P-MEC India 2016, its flagship event and the world’s leading pharma networking event.

With the introduction of the India Pharma Week, the expo transformed itself from a three-day exhibition to a marquee show spanning a week (IPW, 17th to 23rd November 2016).

Introduced in 2006, the the CPhI & P-MEC India, originating from CPhI Worldwide, – has become South Asia’s leading Pharma meeting place covering every step of the supply chain, from drug discovery to finished dosage including machinery and packaging.

The show has grown exponentially over the years, with domestic and foreign exhibitors and visitors engaging over significant levels of business.

The inauguration of the India Pharma Week was followed by the Pre-Connect Congress that set the weeklong activities in motion.

The launch event served as an opportunity for global players to learn about India’s pharma regulatory requirements, growth and emerging segments for future business.

The series of panel discussions included trending topics such as ‘Exploring Conventional and Unconventional Avenues to Enhance Pharmaceutical Export Potential’; ‘Mergers and Acquisitions – Driving force for Indian Pharma Sector’; ‘Biosimilars – The next Big Thing; Quality Compliance – A Cultural Pre-Requisite Or External Obligation?’ and ‘Make in India – A Pharma Perspective.’

The Pre-Congress hosted top pharmaceutical leaders such as D G Shah, Secy General, IPA; Sharad Tyagi, MD, Boehringer Ingelheim; Srini Srinivasan, MD, Hospira Healthcare Pvt Ltd – A Pfizer Company; Sanjit Singh Lamba, MD, Eisai Pharmaceuticals; CT. Renganathan, MD, RPG Lifesciences; Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Founder and MD, Granules India; Vivek Sharma, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions & Critical Care; Ashok Bhattacharya, MD, Takeda Pharmaceuticals; G. Munjal, MD & CEO, Ind-swift laboratories; and Satya Karm Punia, MD, Camus Pharma; among others to present their unique insights on the discussions.

Slated for this evening (Nov 18) is the India Pharma Awards, an endeavour that recognizes and celebrates the excellence, achievements and innovations of pharma industry stalwarts along with networking opportunities, presentations and glamorous entertainment acts.