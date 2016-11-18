Municipal Council elections District admin starts preparations

Nashik : The district administration has started preparations for civic elections for six Municipal Councils in the district. 265 election centres have been fixed for these elections and 28 centres are sensitive.

The elections for 138 seats in Bhagur, Manmad, Nandgaon, Sinnar, Satana and Yeola will be held on November 26. Like candidates, the district administration has started the preparations. It is arranging EVMs, stationery and vehicles to transport election officials to voting centres. Those officials who are busy in elections related works and those citizens who are outside can cast their votes through postal ballot. The number of such voters is 2,162 and 2,790 postal ballots have been printed for this.

The flying squads have been formed to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. Administration will acquire 71 vehicles to transport officials to the election centres. A training about election process will be given to officials and employees in three phases. 343 control and 693 ballot control units have been arranged for the voting centres.

The counting of votes will be held on next day (Nov. 28). Administration has finalised centres for this. The counting of votes in Bhagur Municipal Corporation will take place at Mauli community hall, Vihitgaon, Nashik Road, whereas the counting of votes in Manmad Municipal Council will be held at late Vardhaman Bardiya public library. The counting of votes in Nandgaon will take place at government building hall, new tehsil office and the counting of votes in

The counting of votes in Sinnar will be held at GMD Arts, BW Commerce College.

The counting of votes in Satana will take place in new administrative building and in Yeola it will be held at Nagar Parishad office hall.

Meanwhile, 28 election centres in four Municipal Councils, out of six Municipal Councils have been declared sensitive in the meeting held between the district administration and police department.

Two centres from Bhagur, 12 from Sinnar, 5 from Satana and 9 centres from Yeola are among those centres. The administration has received information about the centres in Manmad and Nandgaon yet.