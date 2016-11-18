Leaders are passionate about the Purpose: Dr Bhanose

Nashik : The real winners in life are the people who look at every situation with an expectation that they can make it work ot make it better.

Leaders are passionate about the Purpose, while Managers need to be passionate about the Results thus expressed Industrial kirtankar and management Guru Dr Sandip Bhanose

MEETRA ( Maharashtra Envionmental Engginering Training and Research Academy had organised a workshop on ,” Water Management “ for its Officials working in maharshtra Jivan Pradhikaran . SGKalike ( Director ) Inauguratted the workshop.Dr Bhanose was welcomed by B S Ahire ( Dy Director ).

Workshop was coordinated by Sanjay Surwade Dy Engr n Trg Manager. Programme was compered by Prashant kulkarni .

Ajay patil , sameer yannaware , rajendra deore , Ashok Nerle, Chaudhari, Kshirsagar, D K Wankhede, Ramesh Khade and Gosavi attended the workshop . Vote of thanks were given by shilpa bobade